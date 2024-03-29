A Nigerian lady who travelled to Ethiopia on a tour discovered that the country does not use the Gregorian Calendar

Instead, Ethiopia uses what is called the Geez Calendar, which has one additional month at the end of 12 months, making it 13 months

As a result of their use of the Geez Calendar, Ethiopia is currently in 2017, according to the lady, who was surprised to discover it

While other countries are already in 2024, Ethiopia is still in 2107, according to a Nigerian lady who visited the country.

The lady, Chika, was surprised when she learned that the Ethiopian calendar was different from what the rest of the world used.

The lady said Ethiopia is still in 2017. Photo credit: TikTok/@chikajanny and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Chika shared a video noting the difference in Calander, and it surprised many of her followers on TikTok.

While Chika said the country was in 2017, some online sources about the topic slightly differ as they noted that Ethiopia was in 2016.

What is the Geez Calendar in Ethiopia?

Instead of the Gregorian Calendar, Ethiopia uses the Geez Calendar, which has an additional month to make it 13 months in a year.

Usually, to calculate the current year in Ethiopia, seven or eight years are deducted from the regular Gregorian calendar, according to Ethiopian Calendar, a website offering information about the topic.

The Ethiopian Calendar states that the new year is observed in Ethiopia on September 11 instead of January 1.

The difference between the Gregorian Calendar and the Geez Calendar

An article published by the Embassy of Ethiopia, Washington DC, offered more insights on the topic, noting that the country uses alternate calculations.

It says:

"While much of the world marks the passing of days according to the Gregorian calendar, Ethiopia has its own calendar, which is also known as the Ge’ez Calendar. Based upon the ancient Coptic Calendar, the Ethiopian Calendar is seven to eight years behind the Gregorian Calendar, owing to alternate calculations in determining the date of the annunciation of the birth of Jesus."

See Chika's video below:

Reactions to Chika's video

@Priscilla Okogbue Nw said:

"I’m still younger in Ethiopia."

@Anonymous said:

"So I fit correct my past mistakes."

@Laura said:

"I need to go there so that I can be 21 years old again."

