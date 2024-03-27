A Nigerian lady has shared her little sister's reaction after her house came last at their school's inter-house sports competition

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the little girl lamented bitterly to her sister, claiming that the judges cheated

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many netizens recounting their experiences in school

A video of a little girl crying uncontrollably after the result of her school's interhouse sports competition was announced has been making waves online.

A touching video showed her elder sister consoling her after her house came last at the sports competition.

Little girl cries over interhouse sports result Photo credit: @elegantfavy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl claims interhouse sports judges cheated

The girl's sister identified as @elegant_favy on TikTok shared the clip of her little sister who strongly believed that the judges cheated.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The funny little girl was heard insisting in tears that her house (purple) was not meant to take the last position.

Her sister however tried her best to console her and remind her that there would be another inter-house sports competition soon.

Elegant_favy captioned the TikTok video:

“POV: You followed your last born to their inter-house sports competition and their house got last. She said the judges were cheats after so many arguments had to finally agree with her that the judges cheated but still no better way to console her.”

Reactions as girl cries over interhouse sports result

The comments section was with reactions from netizens who could relate to the little girl’s pains.

@user1419956101657 reacted:

“Chai this thing don pain this little girl.”

Ogechichinedu2 reacted:

“This thing Dey pain ehn.”

MOADMOAD reacted:

“This thing can pain.”

FIN_ESSE reacted:

“The judges sef no try why them too dey change position.”

Feyilli commented:

“The thing Dey pain person true true.”

Tasha p reacted:

“Purple and last position na 5and6 na l con dey for school.”

Inis'tichies commented:

“You don't feel her pain I actually do.”

@sparkle said:

“Normally purple da always carry last was in seconds school.”

Prince Steve_rain said:

“Why you sef go dey D house?”

Watch the video below:

Little girl cries over hard maths question

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a hilarious little girl who burst into tears over a challenging maths question has gained attention on TikTok.

Many viewers sympathised with her plight and remarked that she would have to deal with even more complex questions as she moved up to higher classes in the future.

Source: Legit.ng