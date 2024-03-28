A video showcasing a young lady who received a call confirming her visa approval has captivated online audiences

The lasy, elated by the positive result of her visa application, struggled to restrain her tears

The clip reveals a man providing her with the first-time update on the successful processing of her visa application

In a touching video that has swiftly captured the hearts of netizens, a young woman is seen receiving a life-changing phone call.

The call, which she answers with bated breath, brings the long-awaited news: her visa application has been approved as shared by @rita_sasa.

The lady could not hold her emotions. Photo credit: @rita_sasa

Source: TikTok

As she processes the words of the caller, a wave of relief and joy washes over her, manifesting in a radiant smile that she struggles to maintain amidst the threat of joyful tears.As she processes the words of the caller, a wave of relief and joy washes over her, manifesting in a radiant smile that she struggles to maintain amidst the threat of joyful tears.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The scene unfolds with the woman, visibly moved by the positive outcome, attempting to compose herself, her emotions palpable even through the screen.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dr Joshua Morgan said:

“I can't wait to find a good African woman to marry.”

God's favorite girl wrote:

“I stopped long distance relationship when I realized they are always asking for nod pics.”

Beautyloops45:

“Abeg which site una dey find all this white guys them. Congratulations dear.”

Iamafriyie:

“I claim with faith that am the next on line.”

Itznickibella659:

“I have seen one already we are chatting already but he is from Saudi Arabia hope is okay.”

Precious8483:

“Where una dey find them.”

9elma9:

“I don find tire be like say I go go back to my ex.”

Not_ yours _anymore 5:

“God that provide white, cute, loving, good white men please am single.”

Slay_With Treasure_sapel:

“Tell us the app na 33 6 Abeg.”

Spirittual Husband:

“Na cruise I dey use dating app catch.. I no even sure say l go marry sefam not emotionally attached to anyone.”

Naaadoleybrown457:

“Congratulation to you dear, I tap into your blessing in Jesus name.”

Lady emotional after her Canadian visa got approved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a moment of joy for a Nigerian lady as her Canadian visa application was successful.

The lady could not contain her joy as she broke the news to her followers on TikTok.

In a short TikTok video, @chidimmaezema displayed four passports and used her hand to cover the confidential parts.

Source: Legit.ng