A TikTok video of a hilarious little girl crying over a difficult maths question has gone viral

The poor child, who was probably scared of getting the answer wrong, started to sob as she struggled to solve the problem

The short clip showed the little girl unable to hold back her tears as she failed to find the correct solution

A heart-warming video of a hilarious little girl who burst into tears over a challenging maths question has gained attention on TikTok.

The adorable child, who was clearly terrified of making a mistake, sobbed uncontrollably as she attempted to work out the answer.

Little girl tackles hard question. Photo credit: TikTok/@dammygrey26

Source: TikTok

The short clip captured the little girl's emotional distress as she repeatedly failed to find the right solution.

Many viewers sympathised with her plight and remarked that she would have to deal with even more complex questions as she moved up to higher classes in the future.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mantaa_lifestyle reacted:

"All she wants to do is watch cocomelon. Don't stress her."

Amourdeni said:

"She dey drink her tears make she stay hydrated."

AmgG0 wrote:

"Further maths dey wait for her."

bdbenreal_q.o.l.d commented:

"Since crèche person never restOmo I feel her pain jare."

Toffy:

"Not her tasting her tears."

Ehmerjay:

"Na the real ocean eyes be this &... ocean Don comot from her eyes."

Ayesuba:

"She's trying to taste her tears."

Yourskincarevendor:

"ld write number 1 as how??, what do you. She should mean?"

Seyi:

"Since primary one person never rest."

Floxy:

"For her mind "kukuma kill me."

Gamlestad:

"The pain of childhood 0000 she must b thinking what a life."

Dee Vine:

"POV: To write Number. She Dey write m bute no gree write 000 one na big work."

Jennifernduka811:

"Ever since that day my mom dressed me up for sch,person neva rest."

Source: Legit.ng