A mother has shared a captive video of her little daughter acting as a nail technician and attending to her father

The smart little girl impressed netizens with every word she uttered while fixing and painting her father’s nails

In the funny clip, she went ahead to charge him extra for every time he spoilt her work or needed more designs

A video of a little girl painting her father's nails like a professional technician has been making waves online.

In the video shared on TikTok by her mother@nikadiwa, the little girl painted her father’s artificial nails with so much concentration.

Little girl paints dad's nails Photo credit: @nikadiwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little nail technician shows off expertise

The smart girl embodied the attitude of a professional nail technician and acted it out in the video.

She warned her father to be careful with the nails because he would pay extra for anyone he spoils.

The father and daughter also held business conversations like every nail technician does with her client.

Nika Diwa captioned the video:

“Walked in on my husband's nail appointment with our toddler.”

Reactions as little girl paints father’s nails

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions of netizens who praised how the little girl displayed the attitude of a nail technician.

Ari 32 said:

“Omg, she sounds like an actual nail tech too! Thats how they talk to you.”

Hannah McCoy said:

“Haha this reminds me of when I was little, my dad would play hair Salon with me. I would dip napkins in water and put them all over his head and say I was giving him highlights the napkins.”

@lilliangrady789 said:

“I'm so glad yall stayed together!”

Justin Credible said:

“I want to be a girl dad so badly thus is so cute.”

@ambeezy21 said:

“Lmao he is legit a girl dad Imao I love to see it she is so sassy by that's right baby know your worth lol.”

LiliAna Rose reacted:

“I love the sass and then the shift to words of affirmation she hears so cute I bet she has y'all rolling and balling all day long.”

LaRochePosayUS said:

“She gave him an accurate nail salon experience.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng