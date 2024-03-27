A lady lives with her husband in Scotland, UK, has shared a video of a two-bedroom apartment they just paid for

The lady said the 2-bedroom flat Scotland apartment goes for £450 (N793k) per month, and she said it was cheap

She advised people earning low income in the UK to move to areas such as Scotland where rent is relatively low

A lady who resides in the UK shared a video showing off the new apartment she and her husband rented.

She said they paid £450 (N793k) per month for the two-bedroom apartment, which is located in Scotland.

The lady said she loved the apartment.

The lady, @biggmab, said that house rent in Scotland was relatively cheaper than in other parts of the UK.

She urged low-income earners who live in the UK to try places such as Scotland instead of struggling to pay high rent that they cannot afford.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a two-bedroom apartment in Scotland

@Toboreee said:

"Scotland is good o £450. Wolverhampton you’d see 2 bed £850."

@Big Shoe said:

"Count Glasgow and Edinburgh out of that price."

@Peter Kavuma commented:

"In London a prison cell room is 500-600."

@Lemondrop asked:

"Is this my sign to leave London?"

@ChinnyCliff said:

"I pay 550 for 2 bedrooms in Aberdeen."

@Debs Mc said:

"Port Glasgow is not inside Glasgow. It’s about 50 mins away by train."

@Maryann_James said:

"I pay 1650 without bills. God take me away from this city."

@Femihy said:

"I pay 250 for 2 bedroom in Manchester."

@ikemudoka800 said:

"I am currently looking for a two-bedroom here in Edinburgh, I would really appreciate any recommendations."

Lady finds apartment of N250k in Lagos

Meanwhile, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and bathroom.

Source: Legit.ng