A Nigerian lady who resides in Lagos shared a video of a new apartment she just secured for herself in Yaba

The lady said she paid a rent of N1.4 million to secure the self-contained apartment with a service charge of N200,000

The video sparked many reactions as many people who saw the apartment said it was too expensive at N1.4 million

A Nigerian lady who rented an apartment in Yaba for N1.2 million has posted a video of it online.

The lady said the self-contained apartment in Yaba Lagos came with a service charge of N200,000 which means she paid N1.4 million.

She said she paid N1.4 million for the apartment.

Source: TikTok

However, the lady, @thatfrugalgirl, said the apartment came with many things, including a television, a bed and a wardrobe.

She captioned the video:

"Got‎ my‎ Apartment‎ for‎ 1.4 million‎ naira‎ in‎ Yaba‎ and‎ this‎ is‎ a‎ full‎ empty‎ tour‎ of‎ it. The‎ rent‎ is‎ inclusive‎ of‎ service‎ charge‎ and‎ light‎ bills.‎ Is‎ it‎ worth‎ it‎ or‎ not?"

While some of her followers said the apartment was expensive, others said it was cheap and nice.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows her new apartment

@Benjamin said:

"Not me paying 400k for a 3 bedroom flat with a dining room, CCTV water heater bathtub and a store, and it’s a close that has a big gate for the street more like a mini estate."

@Ememobong Nkana commented:

"N1.4m for this small flat? Na because of the A/C abi wetin?"

@Dammy_ace22 said:

"This kind of apartment, you won’t know you don’t have anything until the day you’re vacating the space."

@Gracie.job01 said:

"Not me paying 120k yearly for a room self-contained."

@KTG said:

"The owner of this Apartment na confirm businessman. AC, TV & Gas Cooker. Nice one. For Yaba, it’s worth it!"

Source: Legit.ng