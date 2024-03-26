A lady has shared a video on social media showcasing the large amount of doughnut fillings she purchased

The hardworking baker excitedly revealed how her doughnut business bagan booming recently, leading to high patronage

Netizens in the comments section requested the address of her shop and how they can place orders to get doughnuts

A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with her followers on TikTok after her doughnut business began to flourish.

The lady with the handle @everything_ishas on the platform disclosed that the rate at which her business was booming prompted her to start buying in bulk.

Woman overjoyed as doughnut business booms Photo credit: @everythingishas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Doughnut seller shares video at market

She posted a video showing the moment she purchased a large quantity of doughnut fillings from the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While sharing the video, she gushed over her growth and netizens also applauded her for her resilience.

Everything_ishas wrote:

“POV: your doughnut business is booming to the extent that you now buy your fillings and products in bulk.”

In another news, a Nigerian lady was slammed heavily by her boyfriend for requesting three milky doughnuts.

Netizens react to video of doughnut seller

The video shared by everything_ishas ignited reactions from netizens who expressed their interest to patronize her business.

@trillz commented:

“Have you thought of a more alcoholic filling like using Bailey alcohol cream.”

Michael said:

“Please do you deliver to mowe ofada?”

@__tolanilib reacted:

“Shey we no go start this business like this.”

Cò FRÄNKIE reacted:

“In this life never give up, even doughnut no know say eim go later blow.”

@adefunke_abikky said:

“Abeg oo we need milky doughnut at Solomade str here behind palace at Ikorodu.”

@thepastrylounge reacted:

“I'm getting there soon in Jesus name do.”

Chioma001 reacted:

“Milky donut will soon be over pray you keep selling Amen.”

Oluwadamilola said:

“Congratulations. We sells the best in Akure as well.”

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman in tears over hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwear shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business.

Source: Legit.ng