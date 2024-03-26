A Nigerian lady has lamented online after meeting her favourite celebrity who did not allow her to capture her face on camera

Sharing a video of the celebrity covering her face, she asked her followers to guess who the celebrity was

Netizens in the comments section rightly guessed that the celebrity was Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her recent experience with veteran actress, Eniola Badmus.

She posted a short video of herself begging the actress to make a video but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Lady shares experience with Eniola Badmus Photo credit: @phemia567/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says Badmus didn't fancy being recorded

The lady identified as @phemia567 on TikTok, revealed that the celebrity asked her not to capture her in her video.

However, the stubborn lady still made a video of the actress who smartly covered her face properly with her hands.

While sharing the clip, the doting fan asked her followers to guess who the celebrity was and many guessed right.

She wrote:

“When u see ur favorite celebrities and she said u can't video someone without telling them.”

Reactions as lady shares experience with Badmus

The comments section on TikTok was filled with guesses from netizens who revealed that the celebrity was actress, Eniola Badmus.

@jamilafanny reacted:

“Eniola Badmus? mtcheeeeeeew.”

@empressshareee said:

“Na eniola badmus you dey allow shenk you.”

@enewoloprecious said:

“Who be eniolabadmus???”

Hampers and more reacted:

“Eniola badmus I guess.”

THAT_GIRL_LIMAH reacted:

“They came to shoot movie in front of our house infact kolawole ajeyemi, segun ogungbe most of the popular celebrity me I just sit down dey look.”

KeniieUkwueji said:

"Na so she dey do."

KHEENgFX said:

“The only celebrity way go make shake Na Wizkid, Ronaldo and Christ brown the ahswear Na normal people I dey see.”

Courage reacted:

“You don't record someone without telling them, even disclaimers are put up in events to let people know they're being recorded.”

Watch the video below:

