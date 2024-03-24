A woman who has three daughters aged 7, 4, and 2 has gone viral after participating in a trending challenge

The funny mother placed one of her daughters' uniform on her body claiming that she was ready for school

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the mother's display of love for her kids

A Nigerian woman who participated in a viral 'wear your child's uniform' challenge has left netizens in stitches.

The mother identified as Mmaisu-Ofem Ibangha Edet on Facebook placed one of her daughters' school uniforms on her body and acted like someone heading for school.

Nigerian mum rocks little daughter's uniform Photo credit: @Mmaisu-Ofem Edet/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mum says she's ready to start schooling

According to the funny mother, the only thing she needed to do was to wear sandals and carry a school bag.

While sharing the post via Facebook, she disclosed that that she was a proud mother of three daughters aged 7, 4, and 2.

She captioned the video:

“I no gree for this challenge o. Mother of three daughters, ages 7,4 and 2. Let me go and wear my school sandals and carry my school bag.”

Reactions as woman rocks daughter's uniform

The TikTok post ignited reactions from netizens who commended the mother over her playful act.

D'lovely Beauty Place said:

“Women are just too much.”

Ify Don said:

“Na like this I go take do my own oo make I no come carry last.”

Adeshina Adenike said:

“Walahi be like wetin again, I must do challenge.”

Anthonia Oluwaseun Ayoola said:

“Hahaha.”

Pauline Astute Idikwu said:

“We have a second runner up. We don win, We don win.”

Maryjane Paul said:

“2nd runner up Christiana Essiet com n giv gift.”

Osowoayi Odigha Maduagwu said:

“Hahhahahahhaha mummy why.”

Alih Abudu Rukayat reacted:

“No gree for anybody o.”

Gwendoline Akenobo Inuope said:

“Wow.”

Obia Keyu said:

“Na so.”

Source: Legit.ng