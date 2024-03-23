A little girl was poised with the task of not talking or responding to questions to win whatever she wanted at a mall

The smart Nigerian girl who was asked several questions by a content creator won the task by not responding to any

In a video, she was taken into a mall to select whatever she wanted but she only chose toys and a cup of ice cream

A Nigerian content creator recently played an interesting game with a smart little Nigerian girl.

The creator identified as @just_abiola on TikTok first explained that the game required not speaking at all to win anything at a mall.

Little girl chooses toys over television Photo credit: @just_abiola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl picks toys over television after winning

In a video, he called a young girl and began throwing questions to see if she would answer, but the smart girl kept mute and continued smiling.

After she won the game, he took her to a mall to pick up whatever she wanted.

He asked her what she wanted and she repeatedly rejected television and went for toys instead.

Reactions as girl picks toys over television

The girl left many netizens disappointed as she took only two toys and one small cup of ice cream.

Netizens in the TikTok comments section expressed dissatisfaction with the things she picked from the mall.

@exceptionalsandy said:

“Justrite gudugba iju ishaga. Next time I come there lemme see you so it could be my turn. Weldone and God bless you.”

@kanmi175 said:

“She will grow to be an understanding girlfriend.”

OLUWA DAMILOLA said:

“The girl no gree o.”

RomolaLeke said:

“I no fit born this kind pikin for my life coz at this stage she suppose don sabi life.”

Angel 7 said:

“This one no well oo.”

The golden child said:

“You keep putting smile in so many people faces God bless you Amen.”

Bims commented:

“Me don Dey tell my colleague say if she return home back na that toys she go chop.”

@arewa_kike reacted:

“Come my school side, na iPad I want.”

@preciousmii7 said:

“Just abiola oooo Just abiola oooo. Just abiola 0000 how many times i call you i beg na my area be this come back i really need help.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl chooses toy over iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a sweet little girl eagerly unwrapped her present from her loving mother and gasped in disbelief when she saw an iPhone inside.

She did not appreciate the expensive gift at all and expressed her disappointment to her mother without hesitation.

Source: Legit.ng