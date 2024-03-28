A young mother has shared a video of her little son struggling to climb to the top of a freezer at home

Despite several attempts by the little boy to achieve his aim, he always got stuck in the middle and never succeeded

Parents who stormed the comments section of the video disclosed that their children also behave the same way

A hilarious video of a little boy who turned into 'spider man' at home has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The boy's mother identified as @callmethebae on TikTok shared a video of the little boy struggling to get on top of their freezer.

Little boy displays climbing skills

Sadly, the little boy never made it to the top of the freezer as he desperately desired.

He kept on getting stuck halfway and at a point, he decided that it was time to give up on his futile mission.

However, some netizens commended the dedication he displayed in his attempts to get to the top of the freezer.

Although he never got to the top, he was resilient and each time he came down, he climbed up again.

Callmethebae captioned the video:

“Spiderman.”

Reactions as little boy climbs freezer

The TikTok video ignited reactions from netizens who also shared their experiences with their hyperactive toddlers.

Others praised the little boy's determination to succeed even thought he couldn't achieve his aim in the end.

TRICIA reacted:

“Na my baby dey do she no dey see fridge remove eyes d day d fridge shock her since dat day she no near there again.”

@udealor miracle said:

“He looks like my son, but my own don finish my money with expenses, having a +2 years old at the age of 20 is not easy oo.”

DanielOtaga commented:

"His strong spirit is commendable tho. He's gonna be a hustler."

Oyinkansinuola said:

“He shook his head like bro this plan is not working out.”

John Johnero said:

“The baby self shake head say this life no easy but it will be easy for you baby.”

Broke Mercy reacted:

“If the ogor land on the ground lasan e.”

Guggisson said:

“Nah ancestors dem just dey born since 2020. Dey always do unimaginable things.”

Meedun3310 reacted:

“Even d diapers got me rolling. Oga do it gently na dem go just Dey stress their sef. If 9t reach dem go com sleep like they owe no explanation.”

Little boy climbs ladder in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a seven-year-old performing a climbing feat got a lot of people concerned but impressed.

In the surprising video, the strong kid climbed the ladder, got to the top of the slide and pushed himself down.

