A sweet little girl eagerly unwrapped her present from her loving mother and gasped in disbelief when she saw an iPhone inside.

She did not appreciate the expensive gift at all and expressed her disappointment to her mother without hesitation.

Little girl speaks with mother. Photo credit: @kingmadenuke1999/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @kingmadenuke1999, she explained that phones were only for grown-ups and that she had no use for them.

She said that the only thing she wished for was a simple toy that she could play with and enjoy.

The little girl clearly understood that phones, especially fancy iPhones, were not suitable for her as a child and preferred to have a toy that matched her age and interests.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hobby Hair Beauty reacted:

“She knows better than the parent.”

Bri said:

“At least she act her agemy little cousin 9 asking for a gamer pc.”

Avdreypino585 wrote:

“At least she wanted toys.”

Analos.ewor commented:

“Now take it back go get that baby some toys.”

Blonde lvy:

“When doing the most goes wrong.”

KwinTooBlasphemous:

“This baby is smart.”

Awhatudoin:

”She probably brought her a phone because she ask her mom to use her phone to play games and watch video on the mom probably set it up for her.”

Melanin_Pressure:

“Tell her baby... they always want babies to grow up too fast until they grow up too fast.”

Biggest Ba:

"No, this is not a toy! Lmaooo well she told you.”

Yvonne:

“Her little face!!! She is so cute.”

Brity Yonly:

“What a Sweet and responsible kid.”

Josy:

“Children be having more sense than a parents!”

