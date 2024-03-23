A lady has gone viral after sharing the WhatsApp voice notes she exchanged with a Saudi Arabian man

The Saudi Arabian man made a request via a voice note asking her to open up herself and look hot for him

However, the Nigerian lady who didn't want to yield to his request claimed that there was no light in the country

A Nigerian lady has revealed the aftermath of giving her number to a Saudi Arabian man on TikTok.

The lady identified on TikTok as @blessedviv claimed that the man had been sending her messages to open her body.

Lady shares conversation with Saudi Arabian man

She shared a WhatsApp conversation between herself and the oyinbo man who claimed to be into her.

In his voice note, he asked her to open her face and body and look hot for him.

However, the lady’s hilarious but smart reply left netizens rolling on the floor.

She lied that everywhere was hot in Nigeria because there was power outage due to an alleged 10-year debt.

She captioned the post:

“When u finally give a Saudi Arabia man ur number on TikTok.”

Reactions trail lady's chat with oyinbo man

The TikTok comments section was flooded with reactions from netizens who shared their hilarious opinions about the lady’s post.

PREYUN said:

“U never see anything.”

ToChi said:

“Na Ohaji guy be this.”

Mira and Mummy said:

“No be small thing oo.”

KARLYPHA said:

“You think say you don get client??”

@Scott Obaretin reacted:

"At least he's not threatening to bomb you."

YCXE said:

“Nah Nigeria man be this, he dey use saudi Arabia accent with india accent.”

SPIRITUAL said:

“Lol you dey chat wit Wasiu from ikorodu osino saudi arabia man.”

See the post below:

