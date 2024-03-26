A Nigerian lady has shared the WhatsApp voice note she received from her neighbour after traveling without informing him

In the hilarious voice note shared via TikTok, her neighbor expressed his anger that she travelled without informing him

The neighbour went ahead to tell her all the expensive items to buy for him while coming back from her trip

A Nigerian lady has revealed that her neighbour at her business place did not find it funny when she travelled without telling him.

The young lady identified as @sexyakarafryer on TikTok shared the WhatsApp voice note the furious man sent to her.

Lady leaks voice note she received from neighbour Photo credit: @sexyakarafryer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man slams neighbour who travelled secretly

The man informed her in the voice note that he was not happy that she travelled without letting him know.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, after expressing his anger, he went ahead to ask her to buy him shoes, trousers and Agege bread while coming back.

He further made jest of her stating that she would be feeling fly because she had entered an airplane before him.

In the post shared by @sexyakarafryer, the man said:

“Amaka you didn't tell me that you are going to Lagos. Let me tell you, you know my shoe size, my trousers buy them for me and also buy Agege bread, if you don't see Agege bread, don't come back. It shall be well with you.”

Reactions as lady leaks neighbour's voice note

The TikTok comments section was flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens who noted that the man was a good neighbour.

Emeka Taylor reacted:

“How you take know your neighbor trouser size, How How.”

Grace commented:

“Na bcos una no Dey sell the same thing.”

Lam_kendrick said:

“Eze amosu for the start. Ekwensu at the end.”

MIRA said:

“This man must be from Abakaliki.”

Amaka eze amosu said:

“Please buy agege bread for him at least he prayed for you.”

Chinazekpere Doris said:

“Achalla dee list, Nwoke Gen, edee list."

Espy reacted:

“This is how neighbours should be.”

Ugo said:

“Are you from Achalla.”

Watch the video below:

Man sends hot voice note to girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not believe his eyes after seeing his girlfriend's bank account balance.

He sent a hot voice note to her immediately and she leaked the chat on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng