A Nigerian lady proudly took to social media to show netizens her housemaid, who is like a little sister to her

The madam revealed they sometimes split the house chores and this has not stopped her from paying the maid's full salary

Many internet users marvelled at the housemaid's beauty, while some expressed concerns that it could harm her relationship with her man

A madam, @jesusfavoritebaby_, has shown internet users her housemaid-turned-sister.

In a TikTok video, the woman did a TikTok dance and moved aside a bit for her pretty housemaid to join her.

Lady flaunts her fine housemaid. Photo Credit: (@jesusfavoritebaby_)

"We split chores sometimes and she still dey collect full salary o," @jesusfavoritebaby_ captioned the video.

Her clip was greeted with mixed reactions as people could not help but comment on the maid's looks.

In a stunning related development, a lady had celebrated being promoted from 'ordinary cleaner' to the madam of the house.

Madam shares some benefits her maid enjoys

In a bid to shut up netizens with negative reactions, the madam opened up on some things her maid enjoys. In her words:

“House maid” is a job, it’s a decent job, she takes care of the house and gets paid for it, she gets tips sometimes, she eats free food, her toiletries are covered and she gets free clothes and hairs.

"Most of y’all that works as sales reps don’t even earn up to her salary person wey dey borrow me money if my bank app no open make una dey play, does she look hungry to y’all?"

@jesusfavoritebaby_'s video confused people

M.R.F said:

"Housemaid wey get beauty pass you. Ogbeni na you gangan be the maid, sha no let your Madam see this post."

Spoiltbratt said:

"But you people look alike sha."

Performance said:

"So sweet.

"Abeg you nor need another maid ni."

CHAIRMAN said:

"Till maid collect your boyfriend and them send you comot house."

extolling 127 said:

"When matter sup better endure am."

ur favorite babygirl said:

"Abeg who be madam.

"Who be maid?"

Nigerian lady flaunts her oyinbo housemaid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had showcased her fine white housemaid.

Angela revealed that Jessica is her age mate. The pretty new maid was allowed to speak and gave her name and age.

The maid smiled as Angela showed her off to the netizens. Angela maintained that she already informed the maid that she would be a regular feature in her content for social media, which she consented to.

Source: Legit.ng