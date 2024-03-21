A man who saw a beautiful waitress at a restaurant could not stop telling people about her on TikTok

The young man said he forgot he was hungry when the lady came out to serve him in the restaurant

Many people wondered why he could just ask the lady out instead of bothering TikTok about his feelings

A young Nigerian man has shared a short video of a pretty waitress he met at an eatery he went to get food.

He said he totally forgot about food when he set his eyes on her. He shared a few videos of her on his page.

The lady had a smile as she attended to the man. Photo source: @big_vibes

Source: TikTok

Pretty Lady working in restuarant

The lady attended to him (@big_vibes_) with smiles and a total sense of professionalism. She went about her job with ease.

A few people who reacted to the man's video said he should leave her alone and let the waitress focus.

More on people falling in love with strangers:

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

IamFerdy9 said:

"Allow her to work in peace. Don’t disturb or distract her if you’re not ready for marriage."

richie said:

"Kilimanjaro girls dem de fine ehhhhhhhh."

Naomi said:

"Bright Elijah is her name, she’s a friend."

CHINEMERE said:

"Guy take dis girl on a date before is to late."

Jiggy said:

"Na only Kilimanjaro know where en Dey go find all this mami water dem."

Noah asked:

"Which restaurant be this abeg?"

Yung califa said:

"Woman never show dis guy pepper."

alexchance*82 said:

"Since u dey see this girl everyday no dey chop again now lover boy."

@Last born Tina04 said:

"Marry her or date her make everybody rest."

Bonaventure Oriji said:

"Omor see to fine God women they oooo before man go choose e hard bro see beauty."

Ella love said:

"Marry her na abeg no come dey disturb us."

Lady fell in love with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who saw a very handsome man in a club dancing could not resist his handsomeness. She secretly filmed him instead of going to him.

Sharing the video of the young man on TikTok, the lady asked people to help her locate him, saying he was her future husband.

Source: Legit.ng