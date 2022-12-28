A Nigerian man, Fortune, has gone viral online after sharing a video of a beautiful pump attendant he met

While sharing the video on popular app, TikTok, he revealed that the lady has been making him buy fuel from a particular filling station

According to Fortune, even when he doesn't need to top up his fuel, he still does because of the attendant

A Nigerian man has shared his experience after falling in love with a beautiful fuel attendant.

According to the young man, he's usually forced to buy fuel from a particular filling station whenever he sees the attendant.

He revealed that even at times when he doesn't need fuel, he still ends up patronising the filling station.

In his words:

"Na because of this babe I dey always go buy fuel. Even if I get fuel, I will still go", he wrote.

Social media reactions

@hushh2000 said:

"Enter her sharply she just came to hustle she just get admission nii."

@lavishking470 wrote:

"Lesson of the day, hire beautiful girls as your pump attendant at your filling station."

@user03267891011 commented:

"You never buy motor you dey eye woman. Just Dey play."

@legacygoddess1 reacted:

"And nah 500Hn fuel dey full dey tank o. Brother leave her,she no go love you. Her enemies will laugh at her."

@mikeadex714 stated:

"Thank God u no even use. "I'm in love with somebody who doesn't even know my name my name oo".

@visashi_official added:

"Abeg we nor get filling station for our area, which filling station be this. make I come fill my tank."

@empiredior1 said:

"Quick Do waiting carry u come make u stay Dee play make another Guy use u play."

Watch the video below:

