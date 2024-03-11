A Nigerian vendor has caused quite a stir online as she celebrated finding love in her male customer

She said he had patronised her to get clothes for his girlfriend and now ended up becoming her boyfriend

Mixed reactions trailed her video of her and her man in a loved-up moment as some netizens tackled her

@just_pearl08, a Nigerian vendor, has announced she is in a relationship with her customer.

@just_pearl08 shared a loved-up video on TikTok where she laid on her man's lap in the back seat of a vehicle and was kissed.

She recalled how he had patronised her for his girlfriend and was amused. She wrote:

"Funny how I was the vendor he bought clothes for his girlfriend now I don turn he babe."

Her revelation triggered some people. @just_pearl08, however, maintained that they were both single when they fell in love.

"Make I nor happy Hor I nor thief am o. He came to me and them nor dey again before he come meet me."

In a similar incident, a lady had celebrated moving from a housemaid to a housewife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions over @just_pearl08's video

queen chizzy said:

"He was my Ex, and i was the vendor he buys from for his babe, his now my baby."

Niella said:

"Be like say I go start to dey sell clothes in btwn you both look good together."

Habibat said:

"Step 1: Be a vendor.

"Step 2: Find a boy make him your customer.

"Thanks for the lesson."

TROUBLE MAKER said:

"Nah why I no dey send delivery man do my man house seff."

Esty said:

"Shey him dey buy spray seff God bless u for the update."

qifted1 said:

"This! He made cake for her in my hand now he’s my baby."

Blexxyn said:

"Another vendor sef go turn he babe. This life na turn by turn."

Rachi❤ said:

"Sha no forget say other vendors dey."

