A Nigerian runner triumphed in a stunning comeback during the All-African Games relay, capturing the internet’s attention

Omolara Omotoso overcame a late baton exchange and closed the gap on her advancing rival

Despite the odds, she accelerated her speed and clinched victory in the race’s final moments

In a thrilling turn of events at the All-African Games relay, Nigerian athlete Omolara Omotoso surged from behind to clinch victory in the final moments.

Omotoso was handed the baton with what seemed like insufficient time, her adversary already gaining ground and establishing a lead.

The Nigerian lady eventually became victorious. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Despite the odds, the video shows the determined Nigerian sportswoman refusing to concede defeat.

Persistently accelerating her speed, as shared by @makingofchamps, Omotoso ultimately triumphed, a testament to her tenacity and athletic prowess.

Elional said:

“We go tell Ghana say wen it comes to strength we get ribadu, we get sent us senitorial, we get Abito shaker, we get ramadu, complete d rest.”

Ifeanyi Matins wrote:

“Who allow dis girl use abito shake.. I think say we all conclude say we no go Use abito shaker.”

User7858572691812 comented:

“If the sun refuse to shine for us we will fight in the darkness, if the world denied us light we will run with our generator, Love my country.”

Chris2802:

“Ghana go think say na abidoshacker, but we never touch that one.”

Supreme8383838:

“Success wan finish us this year Aje.”

Headmaster938:

“Where are my Nigerians in the comment section Ie.”

Offsidethe02boy:

“Anybody way bring this slogan of no gree for anybody this year, God go bless am.”

Mindmorpher:

“In case no one has noticed yet, we don't like to lose.. S nothing personal, we just hate losing.”

Elvis:

“No gree for anyboay: bu Wat! but wait oo! is Abidoshaker out now? when was it released?”

Progress Adagbon:

“I have plans on visiting Nigeria by April. You guys are loved over here.”

Vat:

“That girl na Osimhen cousin.”

