A Nigerian lady, who once served as a soldier, caught the public’s eye after competing in the All African Games marathon for Nigeria

She revealed in a video that her five-year tenure in the US military preceded her decision to pursue marathon running

By representing Nigeria, she honoured her late father’s dream, fulfilling a promise made before he passed away

The lady indicated she was once a soldier. Photo credit: @makingthechamps

Source: TikTok

As shown by @makingofchamps, she expressed that her representation of Nigeria on a continental stage was a fulfilment of her late father’s dream.

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams, even in the face of adversity.

The narrative not only highlights her personal journey but also underscores the potential of Nigerian athletes on the global stage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gold said:

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria, Brittany. Welcome home.”

Zidyepson wrote:

“Her dad really loves this country.. how I wish our leaders will love this country this much.”

Ibeji commented:

“Every one of yoU is coming back home we are proud of you.”

Bukola Amusan:

“Which town oh.”

Abimbola:

“If you're from Osun state gather here and let's blush.”

O'shubbys:

“I can't concentrate. She's gorgeous.”

User93838o3738383:

“Thanks you for knowing that Nigeria is your home.”

Ladytee:

“My osun people let's gather here.”

J Digidi:

“Wow she dey run and still dey do IT ...She's amazing.”

Brian Wema:

“I think she finished 5th. Don't worry, you will get better with time.”

User928373737389293:

“Why I'm this our leaders don't know how much we love our dear nation.”

Yemisi Puke:

“We Nigerians love ourselves and our origins, proud of our home land.”

