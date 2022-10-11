Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, has shared more details about her career and her earlier decision to quit this year

Tobi Amusan made headlines after emerging winner of 100 metres hurdles and breaking a world record

In a recent interview, the ace athlete said her journey to success was not easy as she even planned to quit sports this year

25-year-old Nigerian female athlete, Tobi Amusan, says she planned to put an end to her career this year.

According to Tobi, the journey has been a tough one for her and she thought it wise to quit her career if things don't go smoothly this year.

Tobi Amusan planned to quit sports Photo Credit: @BBCnews Pidgin

Fortunately, she broke records months ago and became the first Nigerian to win gold at the World Athletics championship.

Her achievement which happened in Eugene, Oregon, USA on August 2022 earned her massive praise and titles.

Nigerian Government gave her the National Honour ‘Order of the Niger’ while Ogun State Government made her the Sports Ambassador.

Tobi Amusan almost gave up her career

Speaking during an interview with BBC, Tobi said she nearly quit sports after trying for years without achieving a remarkable milestone.

Tobi started sports a long time ago and she has competed in both local and international competitions.

She revealed how she planned to quit this year if everything doesn't go well for her but luckily, she smashed records.

"Na dis year suppose be di quitting year for me if tins no work well, but we thank Baba God evritin go well", she told BBC Pidgin.

My shoe had nothing to do with my win

Tobi also debunked rumours which claimed that the shoes she used to run helped her win.

In her words:

“I no understand pipo o! I wear dat same shoe wen dem beat me last time, so why dem no tok dat time, why e be say na wen I use am run fast? Ehn na make dem still dey tok, di shoe na Superman shoe? na shoe wey dem do give evribodi make we take run and na wetin I wear so problem no dey."

Usain Bolt hails Tobi Amusan who broke record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jamaican sprinter and athletic legend, Usain Bolt has tweeted in celebration of Nigeria's Tobi Amusa who set a new record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Oregon.

Amusan has been hailed globally after she won the 100 meters hurdles in the competition. In a Tweet shared by World Athletics, Amusa was said to have run 12.12 seconds in the semifinal.

Reacting to the tweet which has now gone viral, Usain both tweeted his congratulation to the Nigerian champion.

