A young Nigerian National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, assigned to a nursery school, discovered it had been sold

In a video, the woman displayed the letter she received, indicating her posting to the school before her

However, an individual was heard informing her that the school’s building had been sold, leading her to retreat

A young Nigerian graduate discovered the school she was assigned to teach had been sold.

The video showed the graduate holding a letter confirming her posting to the school.

Corper looks confused as the man explains how the building was sold. Photo credit: @pwettypeacee

Source: TikTok

A voice in the background informed her that the school’s premises were no longer available which made her to leave.

As shared by @pwettypeacee, this unexpected turn of events highlights the challenges faced by NYSC members in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chiamaka Juliet said:

“I go forge clearance letter every month.”

Loseyi wrote:

“Just go find letter head and stamp dey give yourself clearance letter no disturb your self.”

MrShelle commented:

“U go teach tenants na.”

Jamal also commented:

“Call the proprietor number joor they will give you new address.”

Adunni Eagle:

“My initial PPA too. They had sold it. They said we should go and look for PPA ourselves, tell ne why l choose school again.”

Precious:

“Come to Togo u will get paid well but depending your subject you are teaching.”

Ijustgothere:

“Sorry my dear nah me buy am i wan turn am to kirikiri.”

Onyinyechi:

“So who requested for corper if they sold it.”

User9373738373883738:

“That's my primary school at oworo.”

Stephanie hisense:

“Dem don sell the house' got me rolling.”

Source: Legit.ng