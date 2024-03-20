A Nigerian mother has revealed how she gave birth to quadruplets while undergoing her one-year youth service

In the video, the funny woman said she was supposed to receive the allowance of five persons from the Nigerian government

Netizens have taken to the comments section to send in congratulatory messages with some praying for her kind of blessing

A Nigerian lady who gave birth to quadruplets (four babies) has shared her amazing experience on TikTok.

The lady identified as @momof4quadraplet on TikTok revealed that she gave birth to her babies when she was still a serving corps member.

Female corps member delivers quadruplets Photo credit: @momof4quadruplet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts cute quadruplets

The funny lady jokingly reiterated that the Nigerian government was meant to give her an allowance for five people.

She showed off her quadruplets alongside a throwback from her pregnancy days on NYSC uniform.

She captioned the video:

“Giving birth to quadruplets while serving. Nigerian government suppose d pay me for five people.”

Reactions as corps member delivers quadruplets

The TikTok video sparked lots of congratulatory messages from netizens who stormed the comments section to applaud her strength.

MercySW said:

“I tap from your blessing.”

Coach Cherry + EsB said:

“God I tap I don't mind the stress oh lord dada dad. A big congratulations.”

@besam said:

“I tap from your blessings in Jesus name amen.”

@user4867722104989 said:

“God is not a stress for me I tap in to this blessing Lord.”

Temmie reacted:

“I tap frm ur blessing.”

Wwofficial _Leod_claire said:

“I tap into this double blessings in Jesus name, amen and amen.”

Itz Yo Bae Juliet said:

“Congratulations.”

@ezeakorpromisechi said:

“I tap into ur blessings.”

@miminsofor wrote:

"Congratulations dear I tap for safe delivery for myself."

@Sayrah added:

"Make I just dey do biometrics dey go house back. Ppa should rest."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 38 children including quadruplets speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of 38 children said she was sold by her parents to a man when she was just 12 years old.

After the marriage, she kept on giving birth to only triplets, quadruplets and twins till she had 38 children. Her husband abandoned her and ran away.

Source: Legit.ng