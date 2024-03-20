A Nigerian lady gained online popularity after adopting a cat from her friend’s home in Ibadan

A Nigerian lady who chanced upon a cat at a friend’s residence in Ibadan and resolved to adopt it had garnered considerable online interest.

The video depicted the woman’s elation as she took the cat for a swift health examination at UCH prior to her journey to Lagos.

She was excited as she took for medical checkup.

Source: TikTok

She captured the instant the cat arrived in Lagos and entered her home, where another cat companion was awaiting its arrival.

As shared by @shadesofovo, the heartwarming tale of pet adoption and animal care sparked conversation on TikTok.

Munchforprettygirls said:

“You go pick orange cat? Okayyyy okayyyy.”

Dan & Joe wrote:

“You don carry person grandma go Lagos now.”

Iredia IG commented:

“You go soon know why dem dash you."

The igbo fulani also commented:

“You think say na Talking Angela"

Aremupokipoki:

“Hope you sabi read Psalm, koni funny o.”

User983738368383:

“You go Dey deworm person grandma, na so fight Dey start.”

Samie:

“Na so lfeoma carry winsh come house.”

Kelechi:

“Thank God MFM plenty for Lagos pass lbadan.”

Olamilekan:

“I know this cat ..l see it often opposite Abimbola hostel.”

Fayokocha:

“You carry person mama go house them go dey find the woman.”

Hatochyaan:

“Very soon you'll be welcoming kittens.”

