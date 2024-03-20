"God Please Help Me": Lady Cries Out after Finding Scary Creature In Rented Apartment, Video Trends
- A young Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showcasing the poisonous insect she found inside her room
- In the trending video, she showed off the centipede on the floor and tried to kill it with a broom
- Several netizens in the comments section of the video advised her to move out of the apartment
A young Nigerian lady has been advised to leave her rented apartment after finding a poisonous creature on the floor.
In a video, the lady identified on TikTok as @soniaekeno_ revealed that she found a centipede in her house.
Video shows centipede in rented house
The scared lady displayed the black centipede and tried so hard to end its life with a broom.
She disclosed that she found the centipede under her carpet while cleaning the house. According to her, this is just one of the scary creatures in her house.
She wrote:
“Oh God help me. Nothing I nva see for this house. I might see a baby lion 1day. Today clean up got me killing another centipede I found this uder the carpet.”
Reactions as lady sees centipede in house
The TikTok video sparked reactions from netizens who advised her to pack out of the house.
@ayomi commented;
“Try and pack from the house and pray for another apartment because wen collecting apartments u have to pray about first if the place is good for u.”
PrettyGoddess reacted:
“Only fly wey I go zee for mu room I don fumigate immense.”
@baebyS reacted:
“D houz no dey fear u kai nawa oo.”
Offum Cecilia Ene said:
“This is a centipede.”
BIG BBY RiRi said:
“I for done run since I swear.”
Cynthial6savage said:
“Pack out nah abi the house nah ur inheritance.”
@user5561351503012 said:
“Where is the 5 million naa, use am park and get new properties please, your videos is giving me goosebumps.”
Sophia commented:
“Best thing na to park ooooh before u see baby lion as u have said.”
UnawareMentor77 reacted:
“Na inside cave you Dey stay?”
Arulogun Tolulope said:
“Mhen. U need to fumigate the whole of your room my dear.”
