A young Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showcasing the poisonous insect she found inside her room

In the trending video, she showed off the centipede on the floor and tried to kill it with a broom

Several netizens in the comments section of the video advised her to move out of the apartment

A young Nigerian lady has been advised to leave her rented apartment after finding a poisonous creature on the floor.

In a video, the lady identified on TikTok as @soniaekeno_ revealed that she found a centipede in her house.

Lady finds centipede in her house Photo credit: @soniaekeno/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video shows centipede in rented house

The scared lady displayed the black centipede and tried so hard to end its life with a broom.

She disclosed that she found the centipede under her carpet while cleaning the house. According to her, this is just one of the scary creatures in her house.

She wrote:

“Oh God help me. Nothing I nva see for this house. I might see a baby lion 1day. Today clean up got me killing another centipede I found this uder the carpet.”

Reactions as lady sees centipede in house

The TikTok video sparked reactions from netizens who advised her to pack out of the house.

@ayomi commented;

“Try and pack from the house and pray for another apartment because wen collecting apartments u have to pray about first if the place is good for u.”

PrettyGoddess reacted:

“Only fly wey I go zee for mu room I don fumigate immense.”

@baebyS reacted:

“D houz no dey fear u kai nawa oo.”

Offum Cecilia Ene said:

“This is a centipede.”

BIG BBY RiRi said:

“I for done run since I swear.”

Cynthial6savage said:

“Pack out nah abi the house nah ur inheritance.”

@user5561351503012 said:

“Where is the 5 million naa, use am park and get new properties please, your videos is giving me goosebumps.”

Sophia commented:

“Best thing na to park ooooh before u see baby lion as u have said.”

UnawareMentor77 reacted:

“Na inside cave you Dey stay?”

Arulogun Tolulope said:

“Mhen. U need to fumigate the whole of your room my dear.”

Source: Legit.ng