A video captured the moment a young lady successfully sold a handbag to Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima

As the Vice President strolled by, the enterprising lady seized the opportunity to showcase her handbags

Demonstrating keen interest, Kashim Shettima carefully examined the collection to select the most suitable one

An online video featuring a young lady who successfully sold a handbag to the Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at a trade show, garnered significant attention.

As the Vice President was making his way through the exhibition, the enthusiatic young lady seized the opportunity to showcase her handbag collection.

The young lady used the opportunity to sell her bags. Photo credit: @nickky_stitches

Source: TikTok

Shettima showed interest in the handbags, carefully considering which one would be the best choice from the selection.

As shared by @nicky_stitiches, the incident highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerian youth and the accessibility of high-ranking officials.

It’s a testament to the vibrant and dynamic business culture in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elegantfashionworld said:

“Oppor, Nicky stitches to the world.”

Bag Designer in Jos:

“Well done babe.”

Beaded Bags in Ilorin:

“Baarakallahu feekum.”

Kimgold85:

“Barokallahu fiih kum sis.”

Beejay:

“Greater things to come insha allah.”

Ummazeedahdesigns:

“Congratulations S.”

Saheed Falola:

“Much greater heights.”

Hawlaplace Modest Clothing:

“Baarakallahu feekum my sister.”

Lady makes fine bags, parents show support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Feyisayo Agunbiade, who makes beautiful ankara bags has generated reactions on social media.

On Sunday, September 12, the artistic lady revealed that after designing some bags, she begged her parents to model them for her.

The result was splendid as Feyisayo's mother and dad supported their daughter's designs with iconic poses.

Woman sells used bags, makes N36.5m

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Nica Yusay’s online purse store amazes her with how quickly her vintage bags sell out, making the 29-year-old think there is something wrong with her website.

A frugal spender, Yusay developed the knack for finding profitable purses at half their retail prices from the time she was young, gathering her own collection of used bags over time but never believed she could make money out of the skill.

She posted a video of how to bargain prices on TikTok which earned her over 10,000 followers almost instantly.

