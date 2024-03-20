A lady who is a student at the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt campus, has shared her experience

She said she had been a student at the law school for only one month, and the whole thing was already overwhelming

Fatymah said one of the rules at the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt prohibited ladies from wearing trousers

A lady studying at the Nigerian Law School has shared some of her experiences after one month.

The lady, Fatymah, said the school was overwhelming, noting that it was not an easy task to study law.

The lady has been a law student for one month.

Source: TikTok

Fatymah shared some of the rules set by the school that law students at the Port Court campus must abide by.

She said female students were not allowed to wear trousers or short-sleeved dresses while attending classes. The only colours permitted are black, navy blue, and white.

The lady noted that students were not allowed to bring any form of electrical appliances to the hostels.

Also, Fatymah said they were not allowed to cook in the hostels and could only go out to buy food.

She advised anyone coming to law school to prepare themselves because it was a very serious and tough place.

Fatymah captioned the post:

"It is just a month in Nigerian Law School and it has been overwhelming."

Netizens react to Fatymah's experience

@Her commented:

"Going to law school in 2027."

@I'm Dunbi, wbu? said:

"Hi, is there any campus that allows ladies to wear trousers."

@that_thickbarrister said:

"You guys will be fine I was here last year and I can tell you it's not easy but have friends that motivate and encourage you."

@Modupe Aroks said:

"There are now 7 campuses? Interesting. In 2009/10, only 3: Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. I love the expansion."

