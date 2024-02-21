A lady who is a new student in law school shared a video showing how her first day in school went

In a short clip she posed on TikTok, the lady showed the beautiful classroom at the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt

The video sparked interest among many social media users who wanted to know more about the school

A short clip shared by a student of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the short video posted by @fatymahhhh, the lady was telling people she was a new student commencing her studies in the institution.

The lady is a student of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt. Photo credit: TikTok/@fatymahhhh.

Source: TikTok

She said she wanted to tell her followers how her first day in class went. She and her colleagues were seen during the opening class.

Her followers noticed how neat and beautiful the classroom setting was and admired the environment.

The video is captioned:

"First day in class at Nigerian law school."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off her classroom

@Lynn said:

"I’m watching law pov from 7 different campuses, I love it."

@Gbemisola said:

"Mr Kanu love him. He will always start with prayer. You will enjoy the campus, especially mummy Egbe's class."

@jenniferjohnson7881 reacted:

"Mr. Kanu and prayers 5&6 …I miss him so much."

@orchid_lip_glam asked:

"Do ladies wear only black gown?"

@mirian_1113 reacted:

"This should be Port Harcourt Law School."

@Adaeze said:

"I hope someday I get admitted into law school."

@dodavah_wigs said:

"Aww…I was in Yenagoa campus last year. I wish you all the best."

@Oyinlola Odumewu said:

"Wow! They now allow normal bags. During my time, it was only transparent bags."

@Tife Franca said:

"Awwwn, congratulations dear, was there last year, beautiful place, seems you’re in group 10, I was in group 10 too."

