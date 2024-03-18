A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has changed her wardrobe due to the PPA she was posted to

The lady said she was posted to a university owned by the Deeper Life Bible Church and she had to dress differently

She said she had no skirts in her wardrobe before now, which was why she went shopping to get new clothes

An NYSC member who was posted to the Deeper Life University said she had to change her wardrobe.

The lady, Adebimpe, did not say if it was a mandatory requirement for her to dress in a certain way, but she went shopping for new clothes.

The lady said she had to change her wardrobe.

Source: TikTok

Adebimpe lamented that before she was posted to the Deeper Life University, she did not have a single skirt in her wardrobe.

She posted a video on TikTok showing when she was shopping and trying out new dresses she bought.

The Deeper Life Bible Church is known to observe a strict kind of dress sense and frowns at any form of exposure of sensitive parts of the body.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady changes her wardrobe

@Kofoworola said:

"Who go pay for the new clothes? Sorry for the laughter. My PPA said the same, but I told them dey either rejected me or gimme money to get new clothes."

@Clare commented:

"The gowns are still short sef."

@Loli,ta said:

"Those Gowns are too short oooo."

@jeosy2 commented:

"Me in a northern state but I’m not buying anything we will scale through."

@thereal_oma_ said:

"You sure say them go allow you with short gowns."

@bants and vibes commented:

"On top 33k. They’ll manage or reject me oh."

@Dee commented:

"I love these gowns. Please where did you get them from? Help a sis."

Source: Legit.ng