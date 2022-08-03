A 29-year old woman who started shopping for vintage bags at a young age has made a business out of it

Nica Yusay said her business amazes her sometimes on her fast her bags sell out before she could even think of buying new stocks

She said the secret to her online success is working on a tight schedule, sometimes six days a week

A frugal spender, Yusay developed the knack for finding profitable purses at half their retail prices from the time she was young, gathering her own collection of used bags over time but never believed she could make money out of the skill.

Yusay displaying her bas Credit:Uma Shankar sharma

Source: Getty Images

The giant leap of faith

In January last year, she took the leap of faith and spent about $15,000 on luxury bags to resell on sites like Poshmark and Depop, after she posted a video of how to bargain prices on TikTok which earned her over 10,000 followers almost instantly. The video has garnered over three million views.

After she built interest over the course of six months, Yusay created a shopify website for her business which she calls FashioNica. Towards the end of the year, she had made over $300,000 from the side business which left no doubt about the lucrative nature of the business.

She left her $82,000 annual salary as a digital marketer in February of 2021 to face her business full-time working from home.

She said she was scared of leaving her stable job, especially after she considered how much she spent on inventory.

She told CNBC that it is not like a stable job in any way, saying if she does not sell a single bag, it means she made zero dollars that week.

Since launching her online business, she has brought in about $1 million in 2022 alone and the business earns up to $55,000 weekly on each drop.

Here is how she makes her income online.

A disciplined routine

According to Yusay, the secret to sustained sales is a strict schedule. She works six days a week which leads to drops when she releases a batch of 20 to 30 designer bags every Wednesday at 7 pm, selling for between $179 to almost $19,000 each.

Making her way up in a cutthroat market

The luxury goods secondhand market has an estimated value of $33 billion in 2021, a management consulting firm, Bain & Company said. A popular resell vendor, The RealReal said they made almost $1 billion in sales in 2021.

Yusay said she plans to stay relevant in such a harsh industry and keep on hustling by using her well-trained eye to find bags that will stand out from the pack.

She plans to add more bags every week and hire more employees and eventually move the business into its own premises.

