A lady recently narrated an event involving her brother and boyfriend that captured significant online interest

In a disclosed WhatsApp audio message, the boyfriend cautioned his partner’s brother against constantly sharing her images on WhatsApp

He advised him to seek a girlfriend of his own, expressing frustration over the frequent posts of his sister, who is also his girlfriend

The boyfriend warned him candidly. Photo credit: @chinnyfrances

Source: TikTok

As shared by @chinnyfrances, the boyfriend urged him to seek his own girlfriend, expressing his disagreement at the incessant posting of his girlfriend’s images by her brother.

This incident has sparked a widespread online discussion, highlighting the importance of respecting personal boundaries in the digital age.



Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Grateful98383 said:

“Fear no go let my sister bf enter my dm.”

Kingsley wrote:

“Be like say your bro no get funds.”

Asa Ego responded:

“My bro go feed you!.. so chilI. this was a harmless joke.”

Ifeanyiokeke89 commented:

“It is like, na that Ur bf dey feed Ur brother.”

Dimplequeen:

“Small joke una don take am serious for comment section.”

Kelly:

“Wetin my sis bf dey find for my contact list for the first times.”

JPaulOke:

“They must be friends on a low na true make your brother find babe.”

Asa OilISGas:

“Something my husband can do, the man and jealousy na.”

Sabinus _saboc001:

“Po boys and small boys r no even understand the cruise same thing de happen between me and my babe brother because i don first know en bro before her.”

Pinkalicious Promzy:

“Suddenly everybody sister boyfriend de fear them nawaoo shey u sef no ey o de fear em broda get gher e una take am too serious.”

Source: Legit.ng