A Nigerian lady, who had become a part of an African community in Scotland, had her moment of joy shared across TikTok when she received food from the community members.

The video, which went viral, showcased the instance when the community members arrived at her doorstep with food packed in two separate packages.

The lady was excited about the food she got. Photo credit: @oloriadeyemi1

Source: TikTok

As she opened the door, they handed over the food to her. Overwhelmed with excitement, she expressed her gratitude abundantly while inspecting the contents she received.

The heartwarming exchange, as shared by @oloriadeyemi_1, not only highlighted the strong sense of community but also the cultural ties that bind Nigerians, no matter where they are.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eshozeme said:

“Feb 10th we have Amala Festival, please come all let's mingle and have some beta proper Amala fro our No.1 chef Foliz.”

Menorah ldabor wrote:

“Am in Hull I want to join.”

Chiaka Ruth Anyasodo:

“I'm in Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire, Scotland.”

Olanike idowul J:

“Please am in Glasgow I want to join.”

OloriAdeyemi 1:

“Pls chat me, we meet at somewhere at Motherwell.”

TaoCodeUx:

“I am in Newcastle oh, can i join.”

Melvin KII:

“What of London loneliness wan finish me here o.”

OloriAdeyemi 1:

“Chai, we not get for London but u can look out for some over there. Kpele he nor easy.”

Abiola Lawal:

“Am in Manchester Bolton how can I join pls?”

Source: Legit.ng