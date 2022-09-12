A Nigerian lady abroad has taken to social media to narrate what she described as an amazing experience at a church in Canada

The first-timer at the church was surprised to find out that fellowship to them there meant free food

That was not all there was to the hospitality they showed her as the Nigerian lady was given a free ride home

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Favour has shared the culture shock she experienced during her first service at a church in Toronto, Canada.

Favour said got to the location of New Life Church and noted that it was not only without noise but didn't have speakers outside like NIgerina churches do.

She marvelled at their high level of hospitality. Photo Credit: TikTok/@favourduke

Source: UGC

Fellowship equals free food

She said after the communion they were told to go downstairs for fellowship. In a video she shared on TikTok, she would find out that fellowship meant free food.

Downstairs, she was marvelled to see different kinds of edibles lined up on a long table. When she got to the table with a plate, Favour was given brownies she said tasted like bean cakes and spring rolls.

Favour said she was permitted to dish her plate herself for the remaining items on the table and even went for a second round.

After the nice meal time, Favour said she was given a lift home while they hoped she joined them next Sunday.

To which she hilariously remarked that she would definitely grace the worship centre next week.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Leey said:

"Na this kin thing go make person say.."I was glad when they said let's go to the house of the Lord."

Ivygold said:

"Lol. you don go show your Nigerian self .

"Abeg make sure you go next time oo."

Moses IV said:

"Toronto is not far from my side though we are going next Sunday.

"Me n you both."

Little Shy Violent One said:

"Mad oooooo... I no dey go church but I go go this one because!!!!!"

PERPYR3 said:

"Omo let me hear that i miss church service, even weekdays I go dey go."

asa said:

"Why dem no go see me even if I don’t understand what they teaching the food matters ."

Source: Legit.ng