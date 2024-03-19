Internet users have marvelled over a video of a young man who looks exactly like YBNL signee Asake

The man took to social media to flaunt his different looks and new hairdo and urged netizens to review his look

Some ladies online thought he was more good-looking and looked original than the Only Me crooner

A young man has become a viral sensation over his resemblance to Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake.

Via TikTok, the young man, who described himself as Asake of Abuja, noted that he has been getting comments lately about looking like the Lonely at the Top crooner.

People said he is more good-looking than Asake. Photo Credit: @kingshimoz

He shared a video showing his different looks and how he made his hair. His appearance blew ladies away as they gushed over his handsomeness.

At the time of this report, his TikTok video has amassed over 360k views as people rated his resemblance to Asake.

An old video on his page showed how starstruck a lady was on seeing him, unknown to her that he was not the real Asake.

Watch the video below:

People marvelled at his resemblance to Asake

Chidinma said:

"The resemblance is there both when you haven’t made your hair and when you made it. It’s just remaining the teeth and the outfit and you could pass as his double."

PlutoGirl said:

"Nah this guy is handsome."

Buzz TV Media said:

"Walai, my church this guy dey go.

"Mfm kwamba."

Maryann Counted said:

"You sha fine pass am."

Ari said:

"I fit hire you for my birthday."

lytawire8 said:

"Just know that if you pass my area I no won ear sey you no be Asake cause you go press money."

Badmus Kafilat said:

"Omo u cute pass Asake ooo."

Valdo Perez said:

"Broo na Asake resemble you ooh."

Asake sprays money on his lookalike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Asake was seen spraying money on his lookalike.

In a video that went viral, a dancer named Googo, who looks like Asake, took to the stage and began to show off dance moves amid cheers from the audience.

Asake, who was equally impressed by the moves, went on to spray his lookalike some foreign notes. The incident happened during his performance at a music concert in Ghana.

