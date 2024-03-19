Global site navigation

“Try to Enjoy Before You Japa”: Nigerian Man Remembers Good Old Days in Ibadan Before Relocating
People

“Try to Enjoy Before You Japa”: Nigerian Man Remembers Good Old Days in Ibadan Before Relocating

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian man’s revelations about life overseas became a viral sensation on TikTok after he recounted his experiences
  • In his video, he advised viewers to relish life’s pleasures to their fullest before emigrating
  • He highlighted the stark contrasts between life in Nigeria and abroad, noting that despite earning well, one may not find the same opportunities for enjoyment overseas

A video by a Nigerian gentleman, detailing his experiences after moving overseas, had previously gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, he suggested that it was prudent to relish life to the maximum before emigrating.

The man advised prospective immigrants
The man advised people wishing to relocate. Photo credit: @only1pnana/TikTok
Source: TikTok

He highlighted the stark contrast in lifestyle outside Nigeria, pointing out that despite earning more, opportunities for leisure might be scarce.

This unique perspective on life abroad from a Nigerian viewpoint captured the attention of many.

The video, as shared by @only1pnana, served as a candid reminder of the cultural differences and lifestyle changes that come with relocating to a foreign land.

There is also a case of an immigrant returning to Nigeria after losing his savings which was documented here.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sellyreal said:

“This guy na confirm Ibadan guys na everywhere he sabi.”

JironConcepts wrote:

“Even this video na Throwback.”

Alhaji Badr commented:

“Dem no Dey tell person.”

Hammed also commented:

“Amodi better if he no turn statue before day break.”

Days8383838:

“We still no dey sleep hoUse for here for Canada o.”

Shargastar:

“Teru nko.”

Thrift store in ibadan:

“@investorpshinenana no lie you do Italawa in Ibadan very well before you travel8 na all lbadan angle you knows.”

Adeleke Kehinde:

“OLOHUN a jeki a ko ere oko dele o.”

Sitech:

“He go turn statue before day break -20 na ur mate.”

Man in Canada not enjoying money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who moved to Canada for better opportunities has narrated his bitter-sweet experience in the country.

In his touching account, the man said he works hard every day and barely has enough time to sleep at home.

The man said the nature of his job has also made it difficult for him to make new friends. Some social media users who reacted to his post revealed that they go through similar experience.

Source: Legit.ng

