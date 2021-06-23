A Nigerian man has set the internet space buzzing after posting an old receipt of a car purchase

The man named Isaac Fayose showcased an old receipt of a Honda Civic car that was valued at N3205 in 1976

Nigerians expressed shock at the emerging receipt and decried how devalued the nation's currency has become

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Every now and then, Nigerians showcase receipt of purchases made in the past to drive home the point that the nation's currency has lost its value. For some, it is to recount the good old days.

In a similar fashion, a Nigerian man recently shared an old receipt of a car purchase and got people talking.

The Honda Civic car was valued at N3205 in 1976 Photo Credit: SOPA images, @Isaacfayose on Instagram

Source: Getty Images

The man identified as Isaac Fayose shared on his Instagram page a copy of a Honda Civic car purchase made in 1976.

In the receipt he posted, the car was sold for N3205 only.

He captioned the post:

"Brand new Honda Civic #3,205 naira only!! 1976.

"Please how much is Honda Civic Tokunbo today ?"

Nigerians miss the good old days

Social media lamented how bad things had become with the naira losing its value each year. One user however argued that even money was hard to come by in the supposed good old days.

@posh_rainbow commented:

"Our naira keep loosing it's value daybyday."

@juliet_ebute said:

"Nawa o. I miss the good old days."

@ashafamedinat stated:

"But to get that amount that time ehnnnn."

@holluwhayhemi wrote:

"Gone are those days the years of our fathers."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Beetle car sold for N3908 wows many people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old receipt of a Beetle car sold for N3908 had surfaced online.

A man named Ojeniyi who shared the receipt of the car purchase on Facebook asked people what they could buy with such an amount of money today.

Reacting to the photo, a Facebook user identified as Aliyu Hamagam said the minimum wage in 1982 was N120, suggesting that a Beetle car was expensive back in the day.

In his words:

"In 1982, the national minimum wage was only N120. So you can understand what it means for one to raise about N4000 for a Beetle car."

Source: Legit