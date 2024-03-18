A Nigerian man is offering N1 million in exchange for original Coca-Cola bottles used as far back as the 1970s

The man shared samples of the bottles he was looking for and urged anyone with them to reach out to him to do business

Curious netizens wanted to know what he intended to do with the bottles, while many others expressed interest in his offer

A Nigerian man, Jay Adebayo, has announced he would pay N1 million per bottle to anyone with the old original Coca-Cola bottle.

In a TikTok post, Jay shared a picture of the different old Coca-Cola bottles he needed, adding that he was serious about his offer.

Jay Adebayo is offering N1 million to anyone with the old Coca-Cola bottle. Photo Credit: (@adebayojay_)

Source: TikTok

Some netizens cast doubts on the genuineness of his offer but Jay insisted he was not out to scam anyone.

How to know an original bottle

For those who replied Jay that they have such bottles, he explained how they could ascertain it was an original.

"If you want to know it’s original bottle, put water inside and wait for like 3-5min. If the water is warm or hot a little that means it’s original. I will buy it for 1 million per one bottle."

A look at Jay's TikTok page showed he specialises in collecting vintage items, especially APC bottles, an old type of bottle with a unique shape and seems to be way stronger.

Watch the video below:

People showed interest in @adebayojay_'s offer

Mimi boo said:

"My Aunty has it in Sango in Lagos but I don’t think you buying it for 1m tho cos you guys play a lot here."

precioustreasure8 said:

"Mr Jay, we have it oo with the wooden crate at my grandmom house at our packing store . my grandmother kept them."

Apekeola02 said:

"No be the 1 milli gangan.

"But tell me wetin u wan use am do.

"E fit yield pass 1 milli for me too."

laurette044 said:

"We get like 5 create…..how can I see you Abeg ……Usdt payment ooo."

Dah Mie Lola said:

"I have but make it 2m cause offering a million means it worth more."

ola said:

"Ur money go finish if you go to Ibadan .

"Those old mama get am plenty for house."

Man performs stunt with Coca-Cola bottle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Abia man had performed a stunt with a Coca-Cola bottle.

It is unclear where the video was made, but it made the rounds on social media. Model TV, who shared the video on Facebook, wondered if the man's act was a display of talent or a show of magic powers, locally known as juju.

The short clip showed the man, a construction worker, gently placing a block on a plastic bottle, which was on three blocks stacked in an upright position. While a section of netizens said there was nothing special about it, others attributed it to magical powers.

Source: Legit.ng