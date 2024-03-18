A popular Nigerian content creator said he had to turn down a job offer from Gameloft because he could not work 9-5

The man said that the offer letter came with a good salary but with a condition that he must be willing to relocate abroad

Many people in his comment section wondered why he declined such a job offer as they asked him to recommend them to Gameloft

A creative Nigerian man famous in the gaming ecosystem has said Gameloft offered him a job.

The man (@khalamanja_) revealed that the salary that came with the offer was a juicy one and hard to resist. One of the conditions is that the man must relocate.

The man placed his hand on his head as he talked about Gameloft's job offer.

Source: TikTok

Gameloft job offer and salary

After following his works on TikTok, Gameloft wanted him to be their community manager. For context, the company created the Spider-Man and Ashapt game series.

The man said he turned the job down because he did not fit into any 9-5 job and would rather continue with what he does. Other reasons were that he was not broke, and he loved content creation.

He, however, added that whoever is interested in the job could message him as he promised the company he would recommend a good candidate.





Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KingPlays: Games said:

"Ouu. same thing i thought when i saw the offer some weeks ago."

limitless list said:

"Gameloft na stingy company with useless pay to win games."

Ola cash doubted him:

"Buh me and you know say na lie u Dey lie you no qualify."

ToluDaniel said:

"You can balance it. Who said you can't make content while going to work? I'll motivate you bro."

The man responded:

"I really can’t do 9-5. The idea of an office job has never appealed to me."

Neomath said:

"Oga don't love anything guy take the job earn in pounds and leave this economy."

Alhaji nathan said:

"It’s not about being broke/rich, it’s about the experience. Better take the job."

Olamide said:

"Gameloft wan hire you and you decline, either you lying or you don’t know what you are saying, 17£/hr and you saying you have passion for content wey never buy you iPad, just dey play."

Man relocated abroad, became a cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.

The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.

