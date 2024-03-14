A man, who was in a hurry to get to his destination, has shared how he taught a driver a lesson for annoying him

He said he entered the bus not knowing it was a "loading vehicle" and got pissed off that they waited for people to fill it up

The passenger, however, got triggered after the driver made a certain statement and paid for all the seats

A young man, @theirisdeen, paid for all the seats in a bus to deal with the driver who dared him.

@theirisdeen explained that he was in a hurry to get to his destination and was disappointed the bus driver waited for other passengers to fill it off before he would move.

The passenger said the driver got him angry. Photo Credit: @theirisdeen

Source: TikTok

@theirisdeen said he told the driver and his colleague that he was in a hurry and the driver gave him an annoying reply.

"The Driver replied and told me to pay for all the seats if I’m a man (honestly I couldn’t allow someone to insult my dignity like that)..." @theirisdeen explained.

This made @theirisdeen pay for all the seats.

Watch the video below:

@theirisdeen's video stirred reactions

YoungRich05022 said:

"Sometimes I feel like doing because I wanted to arrive my destination very quickly."

Bilkiss544 said:

"I can't be alone in a car, I will stop the driver and get down before he use me for juju."

Jo 8 said:

"1) My mom does this when we take a taxi in MX She either pays for all the seats so we don't stop for anyone on the way (when we are in a hurry) o."

Tamika || Your Branding Bestie said:

"If you have money to pay for all the seats you have money to pick Uber."

Bigg stepper said:

"By this time if everybody has alighted and you are almost at the last stop and you're doing the video."

Ephuar❤️ said:

"Trotro private jet . Trotro bolt . When you are in a hurry don’t pick trotro."

rald_nl said:

"I did same but mine was VIP from Accra to Kumasi. I paid for all the seats."

Kelvin said:

"I did the same but mine was a plane from Ghana to USA."

UK bus moves with only Nigerian passenger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was amazed as a UK bus moved with only him on board.

He made a TikTok video while he was on a public bus to show that the transportation system in London is far better than what is obtainable in Nigeria.

According to him, when he asked the driver if he was really going to move regardless of the lack of passengers, the man replied "yes". While video recording, he used some of the empty seats as if he were in his house.

Source: Legit.ng