A Nigerian mother sent foodstuff to her son who was studying at university, following his request for some basic groceries.

The video, shared by his sister on @fsjhairs, revealed the astonishing variety of food items that had been dispatched.

The assortment included staples such as Garri, rice, and beans, as well as fish, oil, and a pack of sugar, among numerous other items.

The sister expressed her amazement at the sheer quantity of food sent in response to a simple request.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thats chubbygirl said:

“My own go even cook join she go say make u first eat that one before u cook God bless all mothers.”

FSJ Hairs wrote:

“Exactly what she does too, if no be say na waybill, she for package food joins.”

Avatar Kofoshi:

“Till now, even after school and living alone my mother will say "when are you co home come and carry your fondete.”

Mr Khalil:

“What my mum can do, that woman go pack heaven and earth, if my pman talk she go say na my first fruit e beg.”

FSJ Hairs:

“l even had to ask my dad if he's the one who gave her money and he said "No oh, that it's the feeding money meant for the house she used.”

Ifedima:

“Is your brother single.”

Roxie:

“My mummy is like that.”

Oku:

“Na mama wey get love she no dramatic.”

