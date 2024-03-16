A video has shown the moment a Nigerian student shocked people in class during a presentation

The bold student, who wore a native juju costume, stood on the table before his lecturer and grabbed the academic's neck

Mixed reactions have trailed a video from the incident as people marvelled at the student's audacity

A drama ensued during a class presentation as a male student grabbed his academic's neck.

A lady recorded the dramatic student-lecturer moment and was in stitches over the young man's action.

The student created a dramatic scene in class. Photo Credit: @pweetyej

@pweetyej's video showed the incident happened at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Edo.

In the clip, the lecturer was seated with the rest of the students and watched as the presentation went on.

The presentation appeared to be a play. One of the actors, who wore a native juju costume and had a cutlass in his hand, mounted the table and suddenly went for the lecturer's neck.

Legit.ng had reported that the state-owned institution had increased its tuition fees by 300 per cent.

@pweetyej's video stirred reactions

A walking god said:

"That guy need to beg the lecturer after, extra years too easy for that school."

Omosi said:

"This play production looks like drums of war from the costumes."

Divine said:

''He has been dreaming of doing dis nothing u wan tell me."

Ebi Praise said:

"That lecturer don do that boy something before nothing wey you wan tell me."

Baki said:

"Nah wetin I go do prof..bankole be that."

unusualpreshe said:

"Nothing you won tell me the lecturer don fail the guy before."

Giani_Jemima said:

“Opportunity no be wetin I go dey look and pass”

