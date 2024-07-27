Portable has reacted after some fans claimed that he was part of the End SARS protest which took place in 2020

The singer had made a video to criticise the proposed hunger protest taking place all over Nigerian in August

His new video generated massive reactions in the comment section as many of his fans blasted him

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has carpeted naysays claiming that he led the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had joined the bandwagon of celebrities reacting to the proposed hunger protest. He said people should better face their career. His post was greeted with criticism, as many reminded him that he actively participated in the 2020 EndSARS protest.

Portable replies haters of his video. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the criticism, the music star said that he was poor then and had a poverty mentality but now, things have changed for him.

Portable ask fans questions

In the video, he asked his fans if they have ever seen Aliko Dangote or Femi Otedola with ply cards protesting on the street.

According to the Zeh Nation boss, who fought in the trenches recently, rich men don't fight.

He noted that he was no longer poor, and advised his fans to face their hustle.

In his word:

“Some people are saying I led them to protest in 2020. That was then. That time, I was poor and it affected my thinking. Have you ever seen Dangote or Otedola leading a protest? Now, I am rich, and my thinking has changed. If Dangote will talk, he will say, save my business. Better mind your business. You cannot see Dele Momoh doing protest. I am rich rich now with a rich man's thinking. Should the rich go and fight?"

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Portable's new video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by Portable. Here are some of them below:

@sirr_dq:

"Him say na poor thinking wow."

@pretty_damzel_luxury:

“Unforunate boy."

@sultanayoo:

"This one get sense for una face."

@adeoba299:

"Say whatever. If you get there you will understand why everyone silent, after your dubble envelope OK.. I pray for my time."

@softogbu:

"Illiteracy. When the country become unbearable for the poor, they will start taking from the rich by force. No worry."

@_bee0204:

"Wahala gidi ni Portable."

@shegun_jp:

"He no go better for u, you people don’t know that celebrities are our bigger problem in this country."

@hi_am_moyegeso:

"Nah ogun will kill you and your family."

@opeyemi_adekola:

"See this one, Mumu."

@big_iy12:

"See this boy ooo dem suppose ban am from show hmmmm how much dem pay am to come dey talk down on people wey dey hungry. Nigerians don see Nigerians finish oo chai. E sharp ooo."

Portable get N2million compensation

Legit.ng had reported that the Zeh Nation boss had stated that he had gotten the sum of N2m from a man called “oga” because he called out the Ogun state government.

Zazu had an accident while driving on one of the bad roads in Ogun state and his jeep fell into a ditch. He called out the government.

In the video, he noted that the man said the governor has promised to fix all the bad roads in the state.

Source: Legit.ng