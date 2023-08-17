A medical doctor in Nigeria has shared her excitement with netizens as she finally secures her dream job

A video showed the happy lady walking around several offices to complete her documentation at the Federal Hospital

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many congratulating her for her remarkable achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A medical doctor with the handle @bellaoluoha on TikTok has shared her joy after landing her dream job at a hospital.

She posted a video showing her journey through the documentation process, marking the beginning of her employment.

Female doctor gets her dream job Photo credit: @bellaoluoha/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After three months of being jobless, Bella expressed her excitement at finally securing her desired position.

Bella completes documentation process at her new workplace

In her video, she submitted the necessary paperwork for her documentation, ensuring that she would receive her salary at the end of the month.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She proudly announced that she was now a salary earner and urged others to respect her achievement.

Having recently started her house job, Bella plans to provide her followers with insights into her experiences as a medical doctor in a federal centre in Nigeria.

The happy lady further expressed gratitude for being assigned to her preferred centre, emphasizing that her three-month wait was well worth it.

In her words;

“Your girl is now an employed baddie. I’ve finally gotten my dream job in my dream centre. As you guys know I have been an unemployed medical doctor and on this day I was going to do my documentation. I’m now a salary earner put some respect on my name. I will be giving you guys all the tea regarding being a medical doctor in a federal centre in Nigeria."

Reactions as medical doctor celebrates landing her dream job

Her post has garnered positive responses from viewers who congratulated her on her accomplishment and offered words of encouragement.

Uniz reacted:

“Congratulations baby girl.”

@racheladaezeonyej reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@JENDRA_EUGENE said:

“Congratulations hun.”

@Uchenna said:

“Congratulations Dr.Bella.”

@LadyG reacted:

“Congratulations Bella. We want more series please.”

@Obd_Ayo said:

“Big Congratulations Bella.”

Watch the video below:

Medical doctor launches search for job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who is a fresh medical graduate has posted a video showing how she went about hunting for a job.

She recorded a video of when she visited three different hospitals and posted it on her TikTok handle, @vera_leee. In the video, the lady made it known that she was a new medical doctor, and it was her first day looking for a job. She mapped out three different hospitals and visited them one after the other, hoping to submit her application for a housemanship position.

The video has gone viral and raised questions. Many are surprised that medical doctors also have to look for jobs. Some said they thought doctors would just be called to resume work after graduation. In reaction, the lady confirmed that doctors indeed job hunt.

Source: Legit.ng