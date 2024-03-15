A young couple became an online sensation after they received their Canadian permanent residency

The video captured the moment they opened the envelope to reveal their residency documents

With wide smiles, they displayed their PR cards to the camera, confirming their new status as citizens

A young couple, upon receiving their Canadian permanent residency, captured the hearts of many online.

The clip depicted the pair as they revealed their permanent residency documents from an envelope.

The couple were excited to have attained the status. Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Beaming with joy, the couple proudly displayed their PR cards to the camera, confirming their newly acquired citizenship status as shared by @opabenegh.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ladylilly08lillyb reacted:

“Hi, am still in my home country, chasing on our pr, how is it possible to chase it wen already there?”

Nnacoboi:

“WOW congrats.”

Lys:

“Mine arrived yesterday % I love this video.”

Naana:

“My trusting God mine is on the way coming to me.”

KoJo abrantie_Z:

“I'm already in canada bro how do I apply.”

G OpabeneGH:

“You can still applying, what's stopping you.”

MamaVee:

“Congratulations R I tap into your blessings.”

Kelly:

“l just received mine yesterday.”

