A touching video of a young Nigerian boy fervently praying for his younger sibling, who had recently been discharged from the hospital, garnered significant attention on TikTok.

The elder brother was spotted standing beside the bed where his little brother was recuperating, deeply engrossed in prayer.

He prayer fervently for brother.

Source: TikTok

As shared by @princessluckycee, the emotional intelligence displayed by the young boy moved many viewers, leading to an outpouring of well-wishes in the comments section.

This heartwarming display of brotherly love and faith resonated with many, making it a trending topic on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VeryGoodBadPerson reacted:

“What a sweet boy I wan marry am.”

MillyBella said:

“The fact tha he prayed means everything God grant his heart desires.”

Fathia_ afoo wrote:

“He did the prayer in sign language what a sweet soul.”

Maabena:

“Why am l crying.”

Morenikeji:

“I have someone like him also out last he is angel sent from God born God.”

ChongVOzi:

“May God answer all our prayers in Jesus name amen.”

Coco mom:

“Nah every day I Dey cry for this app.”

Pariswithlove:

“You just gained a follower because of him.”

Gift:

“Am literally crying these is how my siblings treat my son am really blessed.”

Source: Legit.ng