Social media users have gushed over a trending video showing a little boy praying fervently in public

For a few minutes non-stop, the spirited lad quoted the Bible and made references as he prayed for a group of women

His high-spiritedness and enthusiasm made many marvel over his action, with some urging that he is protected at all cost

A little boy caused quite a stir as he prayed with great enthusiasm and high spirit for a group of women.

With his eyes shut, the boy prayed like someone under the influence of a greater authority as he made decrees and prayers using Bibles and referencing biblical events.

He prayed fervently for the women. Photo Credit: @mabel_lady

Source: TikTok

The women in the background kept saying amen to all his prayers while a group of kids watched from a distance.

The boy prayed for the women's children, their blessings and against those seeking to take away what is rightfully theirs.

His use of English was marvelling. His gesticulations are synonymous with an established pastor on the pulpit. A video of the boy was shared on TikTok and elicited massive reactions.

Social media reactions

Vickson Edred-Emery said:

"And his command of English is top notch.... God bless you boy."

James said:

"Powerful word."

Deoraclc1 said:

"Fire in his bone may God commission this fire in him for the mission ahead of him he was born for generational purpose."

user919992884824 said:

"God can use anybody this little boy carry overload grace Jesus I receive my breakthrough true your prayer."

Blessing Edes Obas (BOSSQUEEN) said:

"Can't stop watching him over n over again ..... He is powered."

billion dollars said:

"I commit this young boy in the hand of Jesus father speak for him protect him and g guide him to grow up with more grace and fair in Jesus name amen."

I.Tmoneyofficial said:

"Amen amen , may God protect this young boy."

Little boy in uniform prays in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that classmates had stared in awe as a little boy prayed in class.

He prayed concerning the food and also asked God to bless all the boys and girls around the world and to provide for them too.

"Father God, we thank you for this food. We ask that you bless it, make it nourishment to our bodies. Bless all the boys and girls all over the world, to receive food in Jesus name. Amen", he prayed.

While he prayed, a little girl sitting beside him yawned heavily, keeping people in stitches.

Source: Legit.ng