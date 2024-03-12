A touching video captured the moment Nigerian students exchanged presents in a classroom, capturing the hearts of TikTok viewers

The footage showed each pupil approaching a classmate of their choosing to offer a gift

The heartfelt reactions of the recipients, upon discovering their gifts, stirred deep emotions among the audience

A video recently surfaced from a Nigerian classroom that has since tugged at the heartstrings of TikTok users worldwide.

The video showcased students each taking their turn to navigate through desks and peers with a sense of purpose and anticipation.

Each student takes packaged gift to another. Photo credit: @theconquistadors24/TikTok

As they reached their chosen recipient, they extended their hands, offering a carefully selected present.

As shared by @theconquistadors24, the air was thick with suspense and excitement as each student unwrapped their gift, the classroom.

Students gift each other

Eyes widened in surprise, smiles spread contagiously, and some were even moved to jump by the thoughtfulness of their peers.

The genuine expressions of joy and gratitude were palpable, resonating with viewers who found themselves emotionally invested in the students’ happiness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Thewisdomebai said:

“Whoever got that portable handfan has won in life.”

Teni wrote:

“Perfume everywhere, we don understand.”

Mercy_Andaye commented:

“Na only to do anonymous my department sabi.”

Deborah also commented:

“The guy that gifted handbag o.”

GiftaVGo:

“Our department are full of broke people they won't even buy the idea.”

Lonimi:

“Na so so fight my department sabi.”

Iammewalker:

“Na so so deodorant everywhere. e be like say all of una dey gba.”

Chisomprecious:

“The gifts seem quite intentional too.”

Gygloria:

“I noticed that those that gift important and expensive gift received rubbish.”

Jodda:

“The first babe love language na gift.”

