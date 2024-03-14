An emotional video of a mentally challenged woman shedding tears has ignited lots of reactions on social media

The lady who shared the video revealed that it was her first time seeing a mentally challenged person in tears

Netizens who watched the video penned different possible reasons why the woman had an emotional swing

A touching video of a mad woman having an emotional breakdown has sparked reactions on social media.

A lady identified as @karisma659 shared the video on TikTok, stating that it was her first time seeing a mad woman in that state.

Mad woman captured in tears

In the video which has been trending on TikTok, the mad woman sat at a place alone with tears rolling down her cheeks.

While posting the clip, Karisma lamented that the woman's tears left her feeling emotional as she wondered what went wrong.

She captioned the video:

“I have never seen a mad person shed tears before but this actually got me crying. What could be her problem.”

Reactions trail video of mad woman crying

The video stirred reactions from netizens who claimed that the woman might have regained her sanity at that point.

Fargo_23 said:

“Sometimes they do realise that they're not in their right senses and u guess she just realized she's not in her right senses.”

Nuellastore.360 said:

“Chai I feel for her.”

CutiePerry099 said:

“You should've just move close to her and asked her what happened.”

CHIKAMSO OTA said:

“Her body is tried of that stress been mad but the spirit is all over her body God bless heal her.”

@chomy reacted:

“The walk wey dey inside is the problem. May God heal you my sister.”

Drama qween said:

“Mad ppl are always crying.”

Ella bionda said:

“God please locate her.”

@pure Sandy said:

“Most of those mad people you see outside are not really mad some are homeless.”

Gladys Duke said:

“E nor still easy for mad world.”

Mona julie said:

“U wouldn't want to knw why she's crying.”

BIG_NIMS reacted:

“I don't think she's even mad, could be depression that got her into dis and she's just coming back to her senses.”

Chelsy reacted:

“Why do I feel that at that point she just realized she's not in her right senses.”

Joshua said:

“Omo e no easy, it can be that over thinking caused this madness for her God abeg bless me l want to change people's life.”

Watch the video below:

