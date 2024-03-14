A captivating video featuring the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, and his wife enjoying a relaxed moment at home has gained attention

The throwback clip revealed the couple engaging in a lively photo session, their smiles radiating the joy they were experiencing

Following the unfortunate passing of Wigwe and his wife, friends, including notable figures such as Dangote and Emir Sanusi, paid heartfelt tributes

A heartwarming glimpse into the personal life of the former CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, and his wife, away from the public eye and corporate responsibilities went viral online.

The old video, imbued with authenticity and warmth, showcased the couple in their home, a sanctuary where they could be themselves.

They were seen engaging in a lively photo session, a simple activity that many couples enjoy. Their faces were lit up with genuine smiles, a testament to the joy and contentment they found in each other’s company.

The atmosphere was light and full of laughter, painting a picture of a couple deeply in love and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

However, the video gained a poignant significance following the tragic demise of Wigwe and his beloved wife. The news of their passing sent ripples across their personal and professional circles, leaving a void that was hard to fill.

In the wake of this unfortunate event, friends and acquaintances came forward to share their memories of the couple. Among them were notable figures such as Dangote and Emir Sanusi. Over time, they shared heartfelt tributes, reminiscing about the good times they had spent with Wigwe and his wife.

They spoke glowingly of Wigwe, not just as a successful banker, but as a friend and a mentor. They highlighted how he had been instrumental in their own journeys towards success, guiding them with his wisdom and experience.

His influence, they said, extended beyond the confines of Access Bank, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Herbert Wigwe built cemetery for himself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States, had built a befitting private tomb for himself before his death, a new report says.

Wigwe was among six people who died on Friday, February 9, after the Eurocopter EC130 in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California.

Also killed were his wife Chizoba, his son Chizi, former Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

